Yungblud breaks leg in motorcycle accident amid touring schedule

Yungblud has broken his leg in a motorcycle accident amid his touring schedule, though he remains determined to carry on performing.

Announcing the injury on Instagram yesterday (17 August), the singer referenced Elton John’s hit single, ‘I’m Still Standing’, writing: “Leg f–ked. Still giggin. Still standin (sort of).”

He confirmed that his upcoming European shows are still going ahead: “Portugal and Belgium I’m comin and it’s gonna be fucking mad. See you next week. Let’s ride.”

Yungblud to perform at CA Vilar de Mouros and Pukkelpop

Yungblud is set to perform at the CA Vilar de Mouros Festival today (18 August 2026), followed by Pukkelpop in Belgium on 21 August.

He is currently touring his 2025 album Idols, as well as his collaborative EP with Aerosmith, One More Time, which reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 in December.

Coinciding with the release of his third LP last year, the ‘Zombie’ singer appeared on the cover of Attitude magazine, where he spoke candidly about his sexuality.

“Sexuality is a fucking sacred thing” – Yungblud on being sexually fluid

“I get it,” said Yungblud. “Sexuality is a fucking sacred thing. The way you choose to give your love is a fucking sacred thing – like, it’s the most important thing that we’ve got. It will truly save us all.”

“But again, it’s not a fairy tale. I don’t fit into a box. If it’s a fucking vibe, I’ll fucking kiss you no matter what you are. I don’t give a fuck. I’m a lover in terms of everything sexually,” he continued.

He told us that listeners questioned whether he was authentic when he released his self-titled third studio album in 2022, which included themes of sexual fluidity and public scrutiny over one’s identity.

“Everyone had an opinion on whether what I do is authentic or not” – Yungblud responding to critics

“Everyone had an opinion on whether what I do is authentic or not,” he said. “It starts to break you down.”

“My sexuality was questioned, my fucking accent was questioned, my upbringing was questioned. ‘Who are you? Why do you do this?’ And my answer was always, you know, ‘I’m an ever-changing thing.’”