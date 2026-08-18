Pete Hegseth uses anti-trans slur during Iowa State Fair speech

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth used an anti-trans slur during a campaign appearance in Iowa on Monday (17 August).

Hegseth was speaking at the Iowa State Fair alongside Republican congressman Zach Nunn, who is running for re-election in November.

“At the Department of War, we do training, not tr*****s,” – Hegseth speaking at the Iowa State Fair

The pair appeared at JR’s Southpork Ranch for ‘Operation Top Nunn: Salute to the Troops’, an annual fundraiser and veterans event. Hegseth spoke about the Trump administration’s changes to the Department of Defense and its approach to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At the Department of War, we do training, not tr*****s,” Hegseth said, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Hegseth was referring to the administration’s use of ‘Department of War’ as the name for the Pentagon. US president Donald Trump authorised the department to use the name alongside its official statutory name, the Department of Defense.

He went on to outline his priorities for the department.

Why was Hegseth’s appearance at the Iowa State Fair postponed?

“Training, lethality, accountability, discipline, readiness – the bedrock of what it means to be an American warrior – is the only focus of our department. Colorblind, gender-neutral, merit-based. That’s it,” the secretary said.

Hegseth’s appearance was originally due to take place in March. It was postponed after two Iowa soldiers were killed in an Iranian strike on a facility in Kuwait on 1 March.

Major Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, from Waukee, and Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20, from West Des Moines, were among six service members killed in the attack. All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, based in Des Moines.