White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius details thirsty messages he gets from gays: ‘My DMs are full’

The White Lotus star Arnas Fedaravicius – who has spent most of the current season sans shirt – has revealed all about the thirsty messages from gay fans since appearing on the show.

Speaking to Club Cine, the 33-year-old Lithuanian actor said: “I’ve been receiving so much gay love … My DMs are full.” We bet.

The actor, who plays Valentin, a Russian health mentor for Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate, added: “I saw someone on Instagram do a smash or pass with five of us [actors]: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and myself.”

The season three finale of Mike White’s hit HBO show aired last night (Sunday 6 April 2025), and follows Valentin’s affairs with Jaclyn and Laurie, which creates tension among the friends.

“I’ve experienced that kind of attention in my life before”

“I find it funny, honestly,” the star has further told Flaunt of his heartthrob status. “The costume for my opening scene wasn’t even planned — it was added last minute, and I immediately saw what they were going for,” he added. “I’ve experienced that kind of attention in my life before, not in a negative way, but it’s amusing. It’s part of the character, and you just roll with it.”

“I’ve been receiving a lot of interesting messages since the show aired. Some are funny, some are flattering, and some are… a bit much!” he went on.

“But at the end of the day, I take it all with a sense of humour. I understand that it’s part of the industry, and as long as it stays respectful, I don’t mind embracing that aspect of Valentin’s character.”