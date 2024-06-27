Unicorns’ Jason Patel shares PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards highlights, including ‘Will Young, Russell Tovey and Tia Kofi’

Unicorns star Jason Patel’s PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards highlight was “when Will Young performed!”

Pop Idol legend Will performed a two-song set (“it was so beautiful” enthused Jason) at our event yesterday. The awards took place at Raffles London at The OWO, hosted by TV presenter extraordinaire Rylan.

Catching up with Attitude today, Jason also discussed hanging out with Drag Race icon Tia Kofi at the ceremony, during which we honoured six unsung, everyday heroes as well as four star names for their contribution to pushing the needle on queer equality.

“All the winners were such tearjerkers – it was so lovely!” added Jason. (Among them were photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, BBC Radio One DJ Adele Roberts and The Chase star Paul Sinha.)

“I got to meet Russell Tovey, which was sublime!” – Unicorns‘ Jason Patel

In an interview today to discuss Unicorns, Jason revealed that two Pride Award guests have now received invitations to see the film, out 5 July: Looking star Russell Tovey and Drag Race legend Tia Kofi.

“I got to meet Russell Tovey [yesterday],” said Jason. “It was lovely. He does a really great podcast, so I was asking him a lot about that, and about art, which was sublime! I think he’s going to come and watch it next week!”

Jason’s ensemble for our awards (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

In Unicorns, co-starring Ben Hardy, Jason plays a vivacious drag queen, Aysha, who falls in love with ostensibly heterosexual mechanic and single father named Luke.

Jason told Attitude that Tia (“We were sat together at the Awards!”) gave Aysha as a drag character “10s across the board. She loved it. She’s [also] seeing it next week.”

“I love Tia – she’s a good girl,” Jason added. “She let me open her show [MY LIVE SHOW with Tia Kofi Queer House Party Youth Music at MOTH CLUB] a year ago.”

Asked if Tia offered any advice on the creation of Aysha, the star said: “I met them after we finished filming. When I told her about the project, she was like: ‘This is so up my street. This is ace. I can’t wait to see it.'”

Attitude will publish our full interview with Jason and Ben next week.

To read our review of Unicorns and to find out more about the Pride Awards, check out issue 359 of Attitude magazine (below), available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.