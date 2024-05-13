Unicorns: Trailer, poster and release date shared for ‘cross cultural romance’ movie about mechanic and drag queen

Unicorns, an upcoming movie depicting a romance between a single father mechanic and a British-Indian drag queen, has shared its first trailer.

A release date has also been announced: it will hit cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 5 July 2024.

The film features former Attitude cover star Ben Hardy, known for roles in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and the BBC soap EastEnders, and co-stars Jason Patel, in his feature film debut.

It is co-directed by Sally El Hosaini (Swimmers) and BAFTA-winner James Krishna Floyd.

“An emotional search for identity”

The log line for Unicorns is as follows: “Unicorns is a cross-cultural romance about a single father from Essex who works as a mechanic and a British Indian drag queen living a double life. When their paths collide, an emotional search for identity is sparked.”

Unicorns had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto Film Festival and its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

In a 2023 review of Unicorns for The Hollywood Reporter, Angie Hans wrote that the film is “interested in transcending lines than defining them. Though both leads are made to reconsider who they truly are and what they truly want, there’s no attempt to box in Luke’s sexuality or Aysha’s gender with labels. Nor is the film much interested in drawing any sweeping conclusions about the communities each belongs to — although its matter-of-fact acknowledgments about the everyday stresses of working-class life or the violent hostility faced by gay and trans people are statements in themselves.”