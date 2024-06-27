The story of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024, in 14 amazing images

Yesterday saw the return of the 2024 PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, this year held at Raffles London at The OWO.

The eighth instalment of our event, hosted by TV legend Rylan, celebrated the great and good of the LGBTQ scene, from everyday heroes to four star names: our Pride ICON Award winners

To Wolfgang Tillmans, Adele Roberts, Paul Sinha, Le Grande Dame and all our winners: thank you for all you’ve done for our community!

Darren Styles OBE, Publisher of Attitude magazine, commented: “The PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards 2024 have once again shone a spotlight on the incredible work being done within and for the LGBTQ+ community.

Tia Kofi and Le Grande Dame (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Adele Roberts and Mabel (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates) Munroe Bergdorf (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

“This year, we’re thrilled to celebrate 10 remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of pride, resilience, and progress. Their stories and achievements inspire us all and remind us of the power of visibility and authentic self-expression.”

Here is the story of the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Awards, in 14 pictures…

Munroe Bergdorf stepped out on the red carpet

Munroe was dressed to the nines for the party (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Munroe returned to our event after wining an ICON Award at last year’s edition of the awards, held annually to coincide with Pride month.

Ella Vaday ditched the drag

Ella had a day off from heels (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star – who recently gave presenter Tom Allen a drag makeover for our Pride With Attitude celebration – opted for a sleeveless top with jeans for the occasion.

India Willoughby dressed for the weather

India also graced our red carpet (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Despite soaring temperatures outside, upon arrival, attendees were treated to an air conditioned drinks reception at Raffles London at The OWO – what was once the Old War Office building.

Will Young performed a two-song set

Will Young performed a song from his upcoming album ‘Light It Up’ (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

While on stage before lunch, the Pop Idol winner also reflected on the concept of gay shame and spoke movingly of feeling reconnected to the LGBTQ community through the awards.

Veteran TV presenter Rylan proved a consummate host

Rylan enjoyed Will’s set and a three-course lunch before taking on presenting duties (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Since rising to fame on the The X Factor, Rylan has mastered the art of live TV – and so, becoming the unflappable face of our event came easily to the star.

Tia Kofi and La Grande Dame reunited

Tia Kofi and La Grande Dame know each other from RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Tia presented her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs. the World sister with the afternoon’s first Pride ICON Award, and posed for pictures afterwards.

Adele Roberts reflected on her journey with bowel cancer

Adele Roberts was presented her award by pop singer Mabel (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

‘Zero’ singer Mabel presented Radio One’s Adele Roberts with the second Pride ICON Award of the day. In her acceptance speech, the broadcaster spoke powerfully about her experience of cancer, and life with “Audrey”, her stoma.

Russell Tovey presented to Wolfgang Tillmans

Art fan Russell Tovey and legendary artist Wolfgang Tillmans (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Looking star Russell is an owner of some of iconic photographer Wolfgang’s works. Our third Pride ICON Award winner said on stage: “For a country that prides itself [on] design, and art, and music, as a huge economy… I just never understood the logic of the last 10 years, to cut arts and music education from the curriculum. I can only hope the new government will listen.”

The family of the late Alice Litman honoured

Caroline and Kate Litman pose with Eurovision star Bambie Thug (Image: Kit Oates/Attitude)

Eurovision’s Bambie Thug presented to Caroline and Kate Litman, the mother and sister of the late Alice Litman, who took her own life in 2022 after a punishing 1,230-day wait for her first NHS appointment for gender-affirming care. The Litmans are now dedicating their lives to campaigning to better healthcare access for trans people. Caroline previously told us of winning a PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award: “It gives me the confidence to carry on and the reassurance that what I’m doing is adding value.”

BIMINI presented to The Chase star Paul Sinha

BIMINI presented to our final Pride ICON Award winner, Paul (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

After taking to the stage and speaking out for trans rights, Drag Race icon BIMINI presented our final award of the afternoon, to TV star Paul Sinha, who reflected on coming out as gay and on life five years since receiving a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Our other winners were Mike Parish, founder of the LGBTQ+ Dementia Advisory Group, Bisi Alimi, founder of the Bisi Alimi Foundation, Adam Imber and Ali Najjar, a married Jewish/Muslim gay male couple, Juano Diaz, an artist, and fertility equality campaigners Whitney and Megan Bacon-Evans.

The wine was wining

The wine flowed freely throughout the day (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

Drinks flowed freely throughout the day, with fine wines provided by Marks & Spencer proving a favourite. Neil Birks Flowers also provided our stunning centrepieces.

Barbara Butch took to the decks for the after party

Another of our Pride ICON Award-winners from last year, DJ extraordinaire Barbara Butch once again travelled from France to take on music duties. She didn’t disappoint!

Partygoers got up close and personal with PEUGEOT

A PEUGEOT E-3008 was parked in the Raffles ballroom (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

It’s not every day you see a PEUGEOT E-3008 parked in a hotel ballroom, but that’s exactly what happened yesterday. In fact, there were TWO of them. PEUGEOT UK Managing Director Adam Wood previously said of supporting out awards: “PEUGEOT is all about pride. Not only pride in the vehicles we produce but pride in our ethics and actions too. Working with Attitude to shine a light on the tireless work of so many LGBTQ+ people allows us to support a fantastic community, show our pride, and celebrate our shared passions for creativity, innovation and self-expression.”

Rylan let his hair down

Rylan catches up with the BBC’s Ben Thompson (Image: Attitude/Kit Oates)

At the afterparty, Rylan mixed with guests including the BBC’s Ben Thompson, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, actor Mark Gatiss, writer Juno Dawson and TV judge Rob Rinder.

To learn more about the PEUGEOT Attitude Pride Award winners, check out issue 359 of Attitude magazine, which is available to order online here and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.