Troye Sivan wants to ‘clear up’ claims he’s a ‘crazy power bottom’

‘Bloom’ singer Troye Sivan has confronted speculation that he’s a bottom in typically frank and candid terms.

It dates back to a 2018 interview with Dazed. At the time Sivan, now 28, was asked about the song ‘Bloom’ from his second album of the same name.

The ‘Rush’ singer was asked if the song is “is a gay anthem for bottoms.” He didn’t outright say yes or no. His response at the time was: “It’s 100 per cent about flowers! That’s all it is.” The interviewer noted Sivan also winked during his response.

Since then, it’s been widely assumed Troye is a bottom.

But appearing on the High Low podcast with Emily Ratajkowski this week, Sivan said the matter was something he wanted to “clear up.”

“By the way, I’m not, like, a bottom”

He explained: “I wrote this one song called ‘Bloom’, right? And it’s about bottoming. And the lyric is ‘I bloom just for you’… People took that and ran [with it] as like, I think in the sort of consciousness of gay people I’m like some crazy power bottom or something. Which is just not the case. And I just wanted to put that out there.”

Asked if it’s annoying to have to clarify that Sivan responded: “No, not really.

“I think sometimes people are surprised maybe if they go on a date with me or something like that… And I’m like: ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not, like, a bottom.’ I think they are like: ‘Oh.'”

Speaking of ‘Rush’, Sivan said it was the thing he “would have dreamt to make without censoring myself in any sort of way.”

He also revealed that a lot of the music video – like the make-out at the end – was fairly spontaneous as he strove for it to be “genuine.”

Asked about being openly sexual in real life and in his work Sivan, said he enjoyed it.

“We’re going to parties every weekend where there’s a darkroom and what’s happening in there is happening in there and I love that stuff,” he said.

He also added: “I think cruising is one of the coolest things in the world to me,” referring to it as a part of the gay community’s history and a sign of “resilience and strength.”

“I get what they’re saying”

Sivan also responded to the backlash of the ‘Rush’ music video. He said he’d developed a “thicker skin” over the body diversity conversation.

Troye furthermore said: “I rewatched the video with that in mind, having read the critique, and I was like: ‘Oh, I get what they’re saying.'”

He also claimed the video was diversely cast but the edit could have show different bodies. but admitted it wasn’t on his mind.

“I just missed it on this one. I heard the critique and I get it.”

Troye Sivan’s new album Something To Give Each Other will be out on 13 October.