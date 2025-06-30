Trixie Mattel’s new Pride song features ‘timeless clips from some of TV’s most iconic moments’

RuPaul’s Drag Race star and musician Trixie Mattel has released a new song entitled ‘Gay HBO Max Song,’ mixing viral quotes taken from some of HBO’s most iconic shows, including The White Lotus, Euphoria and Sex and the City.

The track dropped on YouTube on Friday (27 June) — just a week before Trixie brings her Solid Pink Disco show at Exhibition London on 4 July.

Trixie said: “Look, as gay people we live and breathe pop culture. So making this track using timeless clips from some of TV’s most iconic moments felt like the perfect way to celebrate PRIDE. This is a gay person’s brain on HBO Max. Now go put on a blonde wig, click play, and dance.”

The song opens with Lexi Featherston’s famous line from Sex and the City, “No one’s fun anymore. Whatever happened to fun? I’m so bored I could die.”

Trixie mixes this seamlessly into Jennifer Coolidge’s much-discussed White Lotus catchphrase, “Please, these gays,” alongside Euphoria’s Cassie Howard’s unconvincing declaration, “I have never been happier.”

Posting a snippet of the music video to her Instagram, fans and colleagues of Trixie’s were quick to take to the comments. “Song of the Summer, I said what I said,” commented Max Nordic.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew star Bruno Alcantara showed his support with love heart emojis.

There’s no doubt Trixie will be spinning the ‘Gay HBO Max Song’ at her London show this Friday — which just so happens to be the same day as the 2025 PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe, supported by British Airways. After party at Trixie’s?