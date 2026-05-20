Travis Alabanza on bringing trans stories to screen in directorial debut with Choked (EXCLUSIVE)

Award-winning writer Travis Alabanza has made their screen directorial debut with Choked, a transgender short film premiering at the Frameline International LGBTQ+ Film Festival in San Francisco in June 2026.

After ten years of theatre work in the UK and internationally, Alabanza is bringing their voice to screen with a project featuring a predominantly trans cast.

Choked cast and characters

Elle Fierce in Travis Alabanza’s Choked (Image: Compatible Film & TV)

Starring in Choked are Elle Fierce, making their screen acting debut as Shakona, Craig Hamilton as Vincent, Kim Tatum as Roz, and Mika Johnson as Eddie.

The short film focuses on trans stories and narratives, following Shakona, who seeks emotional and sexual fulfilment outside her relationship after feeling unmet by her boyfriend Eddie, turning to a hookup app where she begins to reclaim agency.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude ahead of the Choked world premiere, Alabanza said: “I am so proud to be able to bring a distinctively trans aesthetic and language to screen.”

“So much of the world is stripping away our rights” – Travis Alabanza on their short film spotlighting trans stories

Drawing attention to the current political climate targeting trans rights across the globe, Alabanza added: “When so much of the world is stripping away our rights, imagination and fantasy, our art feels imperative to hold onto.”

They continued: “Choked premiering at Frameline, one of the oldest LGBTQ+ film festivals in the world, is so exciting – and I can’t wait for people to see the talent of Elle, the work of our creative teams, and a story that’s been inside my brain for so long.”

Travis Alabanza, 30, is an award-winning British writer, recognised for notable works including the Total Theatre Award-winning play and book Burgerz and their Jhalak Prize-nominated novel None of the Above.

Choked is executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Lena Dunham, known for HBO series Girls and Netflix’s Too Much

Elle Fierce in Travis Alabanza’s Choked (Image: Compatible Film & TV)

The Choked short film is executive produced by award-winning filmmaker Lena Dunham, best known for her Golden Globe-winning HBO series Girls, in which she wrote and starred as Hannah Horvath.

More recently, she created the 2025 Netflix series Too Much, starring American comedian and Hacks actress Meg Stalter.

Isabella Bassett acts as the film’s producer with their production company Compatible Film & TV.

Choked with premier at San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival 2026 on 22 June as part of it’s Trans New Weird Shorts block at The New Parkway theatre in Oakland.

The festival runs from 17 to 27 June. To see this year’s full programming, please visit the official Frameline50 website.