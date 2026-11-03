Tip Toe star Jackson Connor says he’s returned to day job after starring in Channel 4 show

Jackson Connor, who played George Goss in Russell T Davies’ Channel 4 drama Tip Toe, has revealed he has returned to work as a dental assistant after starring in the show.

Following the drama’s broadcast on across May and June 2026, Connor returned to his part-time job as a dental assistant, and his appearance has not gone unnoticed by patients.

“A couple of people have been sort of looking at me. I had some people just just stare, and I’m like thinking, what are they thinking? And some people have said it,” he told BBC Manchester.

Jackson Connor recalls Tip Toe fan encounter at work

One incident in particular amused the young actor: “I’ve had one person ask for a picture whilst I was in surgery, which was funny.”

Following his breakout role, Connor said he enjoys meeting fans who connected with the show.

The five-part thriller Tip Toe starred Alan Cumming as Leo, a gay bar owner in Manchester’s Canal Street, and David Morrissey as Clive Goss, his neighbour, an electrician whose immersion in online radicalisation fuels a dangerous feud.

Connor’s role in Tip Toe

Connor played George, Clive’s 16-year-old closeted son, who secretly connects with Leo online. Leo offers George advice and support, but when Clive discovers their contact, he becomes increasingly hostile towards his gay neighbour.

The series explores homophobia, social division and the consequences of hostility towards the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think it’s, I think it’s great to meet people who love the show and really connected with it because people did really connect with it,” Connor said.

Balancing his acting career with his day job

Speaking about balancing his acting career with his day job, he said: “They, they give me the time that I need and I’m forever grateful to my, my boss at work because she understands that at a moment’s notice the next day I need to be up in London or or in Manchester and and they’re they’re always covering my back so it’s really helpful.”

Tip Toe was the recipient of the Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.