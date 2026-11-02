Freddie Fraser: Our Celebrity Traitors columnist reacts to THAT jaw-dropping finale (EXCLUSIVE)

GAGGED! WHAT A FINAL! Romesh and Sebastian, we love you. Romesh, you’ve just gained serious street cred in the school playground. I was convinced this was going to be another year where the Traitors win—I would have bet my house on it. Well, thank God I didn’t! This series has taken us on an emotional rollercoaster, and I cannot believe we’ve come to an end. What am I supposed to do on my Thursdays and Fridays now?

Maya, Maya, Maya. Justice for you! Sometimes playing too perfect a game can be your downfall—who would have thought, eh? I’m gonna miss seeing her seriously fierce outfits; that girl never misses! Unfortunately, I truly believe Maya was doomed from the start when she recruited James Acaster. Someone who has no heart in being a Traitor is not a good partner in crime, and when he admitted to the murder in plain sight, Maya’s chances of winning significantly worsened. The lesson is: never defend your co-Traitor so hard, because it’s gonna screw up your game like that. Michael Sheen’s accusation of James A felt like Liam Neeson in Taken with the way he pointed at James. No wonder he crumbled and owned up to being a traitor, because even I was petrified of Michael in that moment!

Who cares about the missions? I wanna see the players tear each other apart at the roundtable

The consensus regarding James A confessing his role as a Traitor has been met with harsh criticism. But honestly, I totally understand why he did it! I know firsthand what it’s like to be forced to play a role you don’t want to. No one will ever understand, unless they do it, how hard it is being a Traitor and lying to people you’ve built serious connections with. Honestly, I saw myself in James A, and he should be super proud of himself for lasting that long!

The final mission was fun, I guess! Joking—who cares about the missions? I wanna see the players tear each other apart at the roundtable. The Celebrity Traitors is sensational. It’s camp, it’s serving looks, it gives us everything! But can we address the elephant in the room? It fundamentally lacks the unhinged, civilian roundtables where people properly go for each other and traitors strategically throw their counterparts under the bus.

KING KENNY, I WAS ROOTING FOR YOU; WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU (Tyra Banks voice)!! He was so, so, so, so close! But Bash was just too clever—the youngest one in there, showing the oldies how it’s done. Let’s goooo! The final moments between Romesh, James Blunt, and Bash at the fire pit were so intense; I had serious heart palpitations. James B, all you had to do was not vote again and you would have been part of the win—he must be absolutely kicking himself! It just shows you how quick the game can turn on its head. And that’s why we love it babyyyyyyy.

Before I leave you guys, let’s rank my top five best moments of this series

October is over and out and another Celebrity Traitors series has passed us by, giving us gag-worthy content that will be a part of British culture for the foreseeable future! Before I leave you guys, let’s rank my top five best moments of this series:

5. Joe Lycett begging to be recruited every episode.

4. Paranoid Ross Kemp thinking he was murdered in plain sight on the first day by Bella with the hat and Leigh-Anne saying she was chilly—and then the actual GAG… him getting murdered down the line in plain sight, lol.

3. Jerry Hall just being Jerry. The girly didn’t understand the concept of the game.

2. RICHARD E. GRANT saying he was a Traitor 0.1 seconds after being picked as a traitor.

And at NO. 1: LITTLE MIX AND BIG MIX, DURRR! Leigh-Anne and Miranda Hart’s dancing will live rent-free in our brains forever!

Well, that’s me over and out! It has been a pleasure being your Attitude columnist this last month. I love you all! See ya in January for The Traitors season 5 xxx

The Celebrity Traitors is streaming on BBC iPlayer.