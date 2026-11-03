Michael Johnston’s Obsession receives streaming release

Obsession is set to arrive on Netflix in the US on 17 November, following its successful theatrical run earlier this year. However, UK viewers are still waiting for confirmation of when they will be able to stream the horror film.

Directed by Curry Barker, the supernatural thriller stars Michael Johnston as Bear, a young man who breaks a mysterious wishing object in the hope of winning the heart of his crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette).

His wish comes true, but with increasingly disturbing consequences.

The film, first released in May 2026 and produced with a $750,000 (£560k) budget, also stars Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless and Andy Richter. Netflix has confirmed the US streaming release, but a UK date has yet to be announced.

Michael Johnston on the cover of Attitude

Michael Johnston’s Attitude shoot (Image: Damon Baker/Attitude) Michael Johnston’s Attitude shoot (Image: Damon Baker/Attitude) Michael Johnston’s Attitude shoot (Image: Damon Baker/Attitude)

Johnston recently featured on the cover of Attitude’s November/December 2026 Awards issue, having been named the recipient of The Film Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

In his Attitude cover interview, the actor discussed growing up in a Southern Baptist family in North Carolina and the challenges he faced in accepting his sexuality.

Michael Johnston’s Attitude cover (Image: Damon Baker/Attitude)

Johnston recalled being taught that being gay was “the worst thing that you could be” and that he would “go straight to hell”.

“I used to think it was a weakness, and now I think it’s a strength” – Johnston on being gay

The actor, who previously played Corey Bryant in Teen Wolf, also reflected on how portraying gay characters helped him come to terms with his identity.

“I used to think it was a weakness, and now I think it’s a strength because it’s just made me more empathetic,” he told Attitude.

Michael Johnston’s full interview appears in the Attitude Awards 2026 issue, available on digital platforms and in print. Print copy available for pre-order here.