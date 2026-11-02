Jude Bellingham stars in Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign – see all 13 images here

Jude Bellingham has been revealed as Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign star, following a teaser featuring the Real Madrid footballer earlier this month.

Sharing the news on social media today, Calvin Klein captioned the post: “The icon underneath”, alongside sexy shots of Bellingham wearing its signature Icon Cotton Stretch underwear.

The footballer models the brand’s Icon Cotton Stretch collection, wearing several styles, including the Boxer Slim, Boxer Brief, Low Rise Trunk and Hip Brief.

Jude Bellingham wears Calvin Klein’s Icon Cotton Stretch collection

Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

Bellingham also introduces the new Icon Cotton Stretch Shine Trunk, which features an updated Infinity Bond logo waistband with a shiny finish.

“I really enjoyed working on this campaign,” Jude said in a news release. “I liked the idea of ‘the icon underneath’ – that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in yourself. Calvin Klein is such an iconic brand, so it was great to bring that idea to life in my own way.”

The campaign launches globally on Monday (2 November), across Calvin Klein stores, its official website and social media platforms.

Previous Calvin Klein underwear campaigns

Calvin Klein’s last major men’s underwear campaign star before Bellingham was Bad Bunny, who fronted its Spring 2025 campaign.

Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch) Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

Unsurprisingly, the campaign was a huge success, generating an estimated $8.4 million (£6.3 million) in Media Impact Value (MIV) in less than 48 hours, according to Launchmetrics.

Calvin Klein has recruited several other sporting stars for its underwear campaigns in recent years. Barcelona and Brazil forward Raphinha fronted its Spring 2026 campaign, with Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold featuring in 2025, while basketball player Jalen Green modelled for the brand that September.

Jude Bellingham for Calvin Klein underwear campaign (Image: Calvin Klein/Oliver Hadlee Pearch)

This is not the first time Bellingham has featured in a fashion campaign. Off the pitch, he modelled for SKIMS’ menswear underwear collection in June 2024 and appeared alongside Callum Turner in Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 pre-collection campaign.