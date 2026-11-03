How to book flights early for the 2028 LA Olympics and Paralympics

Virgin Atlantic has announced an early flight-booking option for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, as the Official Airline Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

Normally, flight-only bookings open 331 days before departure. However, fans can secure their flights ahead of this window by booking a flight and car hire package through Virgin Atlantic Holidays TODAY (3 November 2026).

The Flydrive package allows sporting fans to book their flights and add hotel accommodation at a later date as their travel plans take shape.

Sir Richard Branson on Virgin Atlantic being the Official Airline Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsG

As the Official Airline Partner for Team BG and ParalympicsGB, Sir Richard Branson, president of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Group Founder said: “I’ve always loved a challenge and Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes certainly know a thing or two about stepping up to the plate.”

“I’m thrilled that Virgin Atlantic gets to be such an important part of their journey to the Games,” he added.

“We’ll be backing them all the way – from check-in and take-off to what I hope will be a very special journey home. What I love about sport is seeing what brilliant people can achieve when they dream big, work hard and have a great team behind them.”

“The Games might be two years away, but it’s the years of dedication, preparation, passion, and support that come before that make all the difference. So, as far as we’re concerned, check in for LA28 is officially open!”

When are the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games?

The Olympic Games will take place from 14 to 30 July 2028, followed by the Paralympic Games from 15 to 27 August 2028.

The events will be spread across more than 40 venues and locations, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, Inglewood and Pasadena.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host the Olympic opening ceremony, with the Paralympic opening ceremony also taking place at the stadium.

Closing ceremony

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the Olympic closing ceremony and the Paralympic closing ceremony.

Alongside returning sports such as athletics, swimming and basketball, flag football and squash are among the new additions making their Olympic debuts in 2028.

Fans can explore the packages through Virgin Atlantic Holidays’ Flydrive Holidays page.