The Bay star Dahveed reveals whether he used a prosthetic in nude shower scene

The Bay star Dahveed has revealed whether he used a prosthetic in a full-frontal shower scene in season 10 of the Tubi series.

Season 10 of The Bay follows the residents of the fictional seaside town of Bay City as they navigate murder, family secrets, romance and organised crime, with tensions escalating both inside and outside prison.

One episode in particular has caught fans’ attention, featuring a scene with Isaac (Dahveed) and Quincy (Anthony Bowens) in a prison shower.

The bisexual actor described his character, Isaac, to Out as a Colombian inmate who is reckless and dangerous but has “humanity and vulnerability underneath that”.

He said the shower scene in season 10, episode 10, “Last Breath of Innocence”, brought the season’s tension “to a breaking point” and described it as “a cool scene to play”.

Dahveed confirms he did not use a prosthetic

Addressing the nude scene, Dahveed confirmed: “No prosthetic. I brought my own equipment.”

“It felt like a love letter to my body,” he said. “I haven’t always been comfortable in my skin.”

He said being able to go full-frontal on mainstream TV felt “empowering”. He explained: “This is me: uncut, unfiltered, and comfortable in my own skin.”

Dahveed stressed that nudity does not automatically make a scene sexual: “My penis is part of my body, and the context matters. Once the cameras rolled, I was thinking about Isaac’s intentions and the tension in that room. Everyone on set made me feel comfortable enough to commit fully to the performance.”

More full-frontals

And Dahveed’s isn’t the only full-frontal moment in the episode. Without giving too much away, viewers will have to make it to the end to discover who else bares all.

Dahveed joined The Bay for its 10th season, which premiered in December 2025. The role marked his return to acting following the death of his husband the previous year.

Before The Bay, Dahveed appeared in Netflix’s When They See Us as Club Kid, played Anthony in Someone Great and featured as Shark in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 film West Side Story.