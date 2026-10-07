Attitude Awards 2026: Tip Toe win this year’s Television Award, presented by Charley Marlowe

Tip Toe is the recipient of the Television Award at the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2026, in partnership with M&S and electrified by Polestar.

The series was honoured at the 15th anniversary of the Attitude Awards, hosted at London’s Roundhouse on 7 October.

The award was presented by Charley Marlowe, as the cast and crew of Tip Toe gathered to celebrate the show’s recognition at this year’s ceremony.

Creator Russell T Davies said on stage, “Tip Toe was a kind of cry of anger, but I don’t want to get angry tonight. Our problem as a community, all of us gays, queers, lesbians, is that we’ve always been ruled over by these straight prime ministers making these laws.

“Never forget there are people who love you” – Russell T Davies addressing the Attitude Awards crowd

“We’ve had straight prime minister after straight prime minister after prime minister. Or have we? They want to make speeches, they want to put their hair in a net. Gay? Andy Burnham, the eyelashes. He would, wouldn’t he? Kemi Badenoch, doesn’t she look like a curious lesbian? David Cameron, Boris Johnson, at their public schools they were on their knees behind the cricket pavilion, noshing off the prefects.

“What I really don’t agree with anymore is us being called a minority. Look at you. Every single one of you could have 100 people in your lives who love you. Never forget there are people who love you. Every single one of you radiates a circle of 100 people, and it’s time to????

“The truth is, these people love us. We are loved by our families and our friends, so when it comes to the election, recognise that and use that. You’ve got to step forward and say, ‘Now, if you love me, please vote for me??’ If every single person has that, we are no longer a minority. We are the majority, and the majority will rise.”

What’s Charley Marlowe’s connection to Tip Toe?

Marlowe has also been closely involved in Tip Toe’s wider Attitude partnership, fronting the first instalment of Tip Toe or Ta-Da, a three-part digital series produced with Channel 4. In the first episode Marlowe sat down with trans activist, author and TV personality Jaxon Feeley in the real Canal Street bar that serves as the setting for the series, discussing queer visibility, community and the growing sense of hostility facing LGBTQ+ people in 2026.

What is Tip Toe about?

Created by It’s A Sin and Doctor Who writer Davies, the five-part Channel 4 drama stars Alan Cumming as Leo, a gay bar owner in Manchester’s Canal Street, and David Morrissey as his increasingly radicalised neighbour Clive. The series explores how prejudice, fear and political hostility can escalate into violence between two people living side by side. Channel 4 describes it as an “urgent tale” examining the prejudices creeping back into everyday life.

The series has since found an international audience, with Starz acquiring it for the US and Canada and HBO Max picking it up across 14 European countries.

Tip Toe joins the line-up of this year’s Attitude Awards winners, alongside Donatella Versace, David Furnish, Michael Johnston, Suzi Ruffell and Jordan Stephens.

The Attitude Awards 2026 issue is available on digital platforms from 11pm on 7 October and in print from 8 October. Print copy available for pre-order here.