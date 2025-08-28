The Vivienne honoured at Milton Keynes Pride with gown display and memorial events (EXCLUSIVE)

Milton Keynes Pride Festival is honouring Drag Race UK season one winner The Vivienne with memorial installations and planned events celebrating their legacy while supporting their family’s new charity.

One highlight of the tribute is the display of one of The Vivienne’s iconic gowns, unveiled today (28 August) at Hotel La Tour’s Sky Bar Fourteen. Exclusive images shared with Attitude show the gown on display overlooking Campbell Park, the site of MK Pride on 13 September.

Running from 28 August to 14 September 2025, the exhibit will be fully accessible, offering visitors a reflective space to connect with both the festival and The Vivienne’s drag.

The Vivienne memorial at Hotel La Tour's Sky Bar Fourteen (Image: @meganclarkemedia)

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, died in January aged 32 following a cardiac arrest caused by the effects of ketamine.

“Celebrate the life and global influence of our dear friend” – Keith Emmett on the memorial installation in memory of The Vivienne

Keith Emmett III, Director of Milton Keynes Pride Festival, said: “This year, MK Pride is creating installations at the festival that offer the community truly meaningful ways to celebrate the life and global influence of our dear friend, James Lee Williams, known to the world as The Vivienne.”

Festival goers will also be invited to contribute to a memorial wall installation by leaving a personal message on a brick. Organisers describe this gesture as a “living memorial” that honours their legacy, drag and their family’s charity The House of The Vivienne.

Run by The Vivienne’s sister Chanel Williams, the initiative provides free, accessible drop-in services for people and families affected by ketamine use.

As part of the festival, Chanel, will host a talk and Q&A session in the Community Tent. She will share personal memories and raise awareness about the work of The House of The Vivienne.

Speaking to the BBC earlier this month, Chanel said: “James brought sparkle and joy wherever they went.”

She continued: “But they also knew the darkness of addiction. That’s why House of The Vivienne isn’t just about telling people to stop – it’s about meeting them where they are, without judgement, and showing them there’s a way forward.”

“Becoming part of her story” – Emmett on the interactive brick display honouring The Vivienne

Emmett remembered The Vivienne’s performance at MK Pride 2019: “She opened and closed our Main Stage in 2019, connecting with the local community, and later that year was crowned winner of the very first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, building connections across the UK and beyond.

“On the day of the festival, visitors can leave a message on a brick, becoming part of her story and helping raise funds for the newly launched charity, The House of The Vivienne, honouring their legacy.”

Visitors will also have opportunities to donate and take part in fundraising efforts to help the charity expand its outreach.

Nadine Coyle will headline the musical line-up at Milton Keynes Pride Festival next month, joined by Booty Luv, Seann Miley Moore, Mary Mac and others.

The festival organisers emphasise that this year’s tribute underscores MK Pride’s commitment to inclusivity, remembrance and community engagement.

The memorial comes as the BBC airs Dear Viv, a tribute to Season one winner The Vivienne, which will be broadcast on BBC Three tonight at 9pm and available on iPlayer from 28 August.