The Last of Us S2 gets dramatic first teaser with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us season two has got its first teaser offering a brief look into the post-apocalyptic world. Obviously, the trailer stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, as well as new faces and plenty of action.

HBO dropped the trailer early on Monday (5 August) morning. It featured as part of a promo for the channel’s upcoming Max output. Among the other titles included are The Gilded Age, The White Lotus, and The Penguin.

We first hear Catherine O’Hara’s character, still unknown at this point, speaking to Pascal’s Joel. “Did you hurt her?” she asks to which Joel replies with a breathy, “No.” O’Hara picks up, “Then what? What did you do?” The camera then cuts to a steely-faced Joel, presumably thinking about how he lied to Ellie (Ramsey) at the end of season one.

The first season concluded with Joel getting Ellie, who was immune to the Cordyceps infection, to the Fireflies who were working on a vaccine. However, when he realised they’d have to kill Ellie to work on it, he killed everyone, and rescued her later telling her a cure wasn’t possible.

In the rest of the season two trailer we see Ellie screaming, people running towards a fort in a wintery landscape, people shooting, and the infected. We also see Jeffrey Wright who will star as Isaac, a role he played in the video game The Last of Us Part II on which the season is based. The trailer ends back on Joel who says: “I saved her” as a tear rolls down his face.

The first season of the show won much acclaim, especially for its portrayals of queer love stories. There was the memorable third episode, ‘Long, Long Time’ which focused on the love story between Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Then there was the romance between Ellie and Riley (Storm Reid) in ‘Left Behind’.

Sadly though the show was review-bombed for these LGBTQ+ characters and storylines with some considering the show “rainbow washing.” But this didn’t stop it being massively popular and earning a legion of queer fans.

Despite all the hate, the show’s stars have countered the homophobes. And it looks like more queerness is to come in season two. The Last of Us Part II game sees Ellie meet Dina. As the game likely forms the basis for season two, we’re likely to see that as well. It’s also something Ramsey has said they’re keen on.

The Last of Us is streaming on Now TV. Season two airs in 2025.