It’s Pedro Pascal’s birthday – here are the internet daddy’s top 5 best moments

Spring has sprung, the sun is shining and it’s Pedro Pascal‘s 50th birthday – and they say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year?

In honour of the Gladiator II and The Last of Us star accruing half a century on this planet, we’ve cast our mind back on some of his most loveable moments since his surge in popularity in recent years.

What we love about Pascal is that he’s not just a debonair, sexy hunk (see important photographic evidence above) – he’s also a staunch trans ally, a bit of a goof, and an all-round good guy.

Without further ado, here are some of Pedro Pascal’s best bits (as it were).

1. Pedro is obsessed with nails

Never one to be burdened with societal expectations of masculinity, Pascal’s reaction to this journalist who got her nails done especially for the actor as she knew he had a penchant for nail art put a huge smile on our faces.

2. Pedro helps his trans sister shine

Pascal has established himself as a fierce trans ally, thanks in part to his close relationship with his sister Lux who came out as trans in 2021. Following Lux’s coming out, the actress told Spanish magazine Ya that her brother had been a huge support to her in her transition, saying: “He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

In this clip, we see Pedro fussing around Lux to fix her dress, ensuring she gets her red carpet moment at the Gladiator II premiere.

3. Pedro embraces his inner daddy

Although he has been in the public eye since the mid-2000s, Pascal’s popularity and appeal has grown exponentially with age. After the internet went crazy for the actor following the first series of HBO’s queer-coded video game adaptation The Last of Us in 2023, he was dubbed the “internet daddy”, a title which he has publicly embraced on many occasions.

With the show due to return to screens this month for its sophomore season, we expect Pascal-mania to step back into full gear imminently.

4. Pedro is beloved by his co-stars

Pascal is known for forming close bonds with co-stars, including The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and his Gladiator II co-star Paul Mescal. Both have spoken with reverence for the Chilean-American actor, with Mescal telling The Hollywood Reporter that Pascal was “a wonderful friend” to have on set, and describing him as “paternal”.

5. Pedro can boogie with the best of them

A man of many talents, Pascal made our collective heart swoon with the sight of his adorable dancing skills in a recent Apple advertisment. Check out this peek at the rehearsals for the clip, in which somehow he is exuding even more of his natural charisma than in the final version?!