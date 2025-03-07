Join Team Attitude: we’re hiring a newswriter to work across our online channels

Attitude is the world’s biggest LGBTQ+ media brand, spanning print, digital, online, social, video, and live events. It is also the best-selling gay magazine in the UK and Europe.

We are recruiting a full-time UK-based newswriter to support the editor-in-chief, content editor, and the wider team in managing Attitude’s online news output.

You will be producing news stories for our online platforms while also contributing to coverage of our three flagship annual events:

This role requires someone who is dynamic, adaptable, and thrives under pressure, particularly when working towards tight deadlines.

Key responsibilities

Writing and publishing breaking news content for Attitude’s digital platforms

Crafting SEO-friendly headlines and stories

Supporting coverage of key annual events

Assisting with commercial campaigns and event coverage, including some weekend work at festivals and activations

Who we’re looking for

The ideal candidate will have:

At least two years’ experience as a newswriter at a well-known media or publishing brand

as a newswriter at a well-known media or publishing brand A strong understanding of the LGBTQ+ community , current news and affairs , and trends in music, film, TV, and culture

, current , and trends in A working knowledge of SEO , including how to structure articles, write headlines, and optimise content for search visibility

, including how to structure articles, write headlines, and optimise content for search visibility Experience with WordPress and Google Analytics 4

Proficiency in social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Threads)

(Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Threads) Knowledge of Apple News, HTML/CSS, Outlook 365, Slack, and Teams would be beneficial

would be beneficial Experience capturing on-camera content is a plus

is a plus Familiarity with Flipboard, Buffer, Medium, Later, Trello, Substack, and Reddit a plus

Location, salary & benefits

Salary dependent on experience , with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period

, with an uplift following successful completion of a six-month probationary period Benefits include a company pension scheme and 25 days’ annual leave (plus bank holidays)

and (plus bank holidays) Based in Surrey (RH7 6PB) on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, just over 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations

on a rural business park with stunning countryside views, just over 45 mins by train from Clapham Junction/Victoria to Dormans/Lingfield stations Office equipped with air conditioning and a full kitchen

and a Dog-friendly office 🐶

🐶 Regular staff socials and a fun, friendly team

How to apply

To apply, please send your cover letter, CV, and links/examples of your work to jobs@streampublishing.net.

Deadline for applications: Friday 28 March 2025.

Due to the high volume of applications, we regret that we may not be able to respond to each applicant individually.