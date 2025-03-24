The White Lotus actor Sam Nivola has spoken out about a controversial incest scene in the most recent episode of the hit show.

The moment sees his character, Lochlan, masturbate his brother, Saxon, who is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger. Both characters are drunk and high on drugs at the time.

This follows a kiss between the pair in the previous episode, after they’ve been partying with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) on a boat.

“Fuck it – I’ll defend him!” Sam Nivola on his White Lotus character

Speaking to Variety about the controversial scene, 21-year-old Sam said: “It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird. […] Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of fucked up.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola in The White Lotus (Image: HBO)

Explaining that he believes Lochlan masturbates Saxon out of misguided admiration for his sex-obsessed brother, and a desire to be like him, Sam added: “Lochlan is not a creep, necessarily. Of course, I have to say that. You have to love your character. So, fuck it, I’ll defend him!

“I think he’s incredibly misguided, and his circumstances have put him in a bad spot, but I don’t think he’s evil or malicious in any way. It’s important to the story that he’s not some psychopath.”

Speaking about Lochlan’s potential queer sexuality, Sam reflected: “If he finds out he’s attracted to men after this season, then it will probably become a problem, given his family being rich, conservative Southerners. But at this time, that’s not what’s going through his head.”

TWL producer David Bernad recently told the New York Post of the storyline: “In terms of that — that’s all [creator Mike White]. Mike is brilliant, and I think those big story turns are not just for shock.

“There’s a specific reason in terms of the narrative storytelling, and the larger thematic idea Mike is trying to get across.”

He furthermore added: “As the season wraps up, you’ll see the purpose of that story turn. The show goes there for a larger thematic idea. I love that family storyline, especially the brother story — and it culminates in a very satisfying way.”