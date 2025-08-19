The History of Sound release new sexy snippet of upcoming film

A new teaser into The History of Sound starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor has been released following the official trailer release last month (24 July).

The film, adapted from Ben Shattuck’s short story of the same name, follows Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), two young musicians who meet at the Boston Conservatory in 1917 and bond, passionately, over their shared love for folk music.

Lionel says in the advert posted to Instagram by the US distributor Mubi: “The sound is invisible. But it can touch something. It can make an impression,”

The latest snippet offers an emotional glimpse at their romance, with scenes showing Mescal and O’Connor’s characters sharing intimate moments.

One scene shows Mescal pressing O’Connor against a hallway wall as the two are locked in a passionate kiss.

Another tender moment shows the two lying in bed together, one gently tracing a hand along the other’s back.

In another bedroom seen Mescal’s character says: “I guess I feel like I’m at the end of something.”

Mescal can also be seen performing a rendition of the folk ballad Silver Dagger as well as David’s departure to the battlefield and Lionel’s pleas for his survival.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the cast also includes Molly Price, Raphael Sbarge, Hadley Robinson, Emma Canning, Briana Middleton and Gary Raymond.

Hermanus told Deadline earlier this year that one of the central questions of the film asks is around “the road not taken.”

The History of Sound is scheduled to premiere in US cinemas on 12 September and in Canada on 19 September. The UK release date is yet to be confirmed.