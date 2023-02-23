Team GB’s Dan Jervis on being gay and a Christian: ‘You can be both’

Team GB swimmer Daniel Jervis is keen to prove that: “You can be both” – a gay man and a Christian.

Speaking to Attitude for the 101 issue – out now – the Welshman, who came out publicly in 2022, said it was his purpose to showcase this.

Commenting on his faith Jervis told Attitude: “All my life, being a Christian, it’s the most important thing to me.

“I think I was very scared before coming out because I didn’t know how the Christian community would react to it. But again, I’ve had nothing but positivity.”

Dan had also described the positive reactions he had from the public to his coming out.

Continuing on the subject of faith Jervis added: “I think there has always been this thing where you can’t be Christian and be gay. Well, I’m living proof you can be both and I love to promote that.”

Jervis’ church at home has been “so supportive” and is like a second family to him, he continued.

Elsewhere, Jervis discussed his musical tastes for when he’s getting ready to compete. His choice of song for his debut Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 is a surprising one.

“Usually I’m listening to something that’s completely not hyping or anything. My main song for the Olympics was I listened to Whitney Houston – ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ because it just took my mind completely off my race.”

“I’ve always said, ‘No matter what I do, no matter where I go, the thing in my life I’m most proud of is the fact that I’m a Christian.’” (Image: Markus Bidaux)

Jervis also looked ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics. Having enjoyed his experience in Tokyo, he has new goals.

“It’s hopefully to progress but also, I want to enjoy the journey.”