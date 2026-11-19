Vito Coppola has defended his same-sex dance with Carlos Gu after two former Strictly Come Dancing professionals criticised their performance.

The pair appeared together during Sunday’s (15 November) results show, leading a romantasy-themed routine. It followed Vito as he entered the mythical world of a book, where he was joined by Carlos. The performance featured Kylie Minogue‘s ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, with Alan Cumming narrating the story.

Vito addressed the reaction in an Instagram post yesterday (18 November), sharing rehearsal footage and explaining the work behind the choreography.

“Please don’t misinterpret and just take it as it is” – Vito Coppola on his same-sex Strictly dance with Carlos Gu

He also spoke about his friendship with Carlos, revealing that the pair had developed a close bond since joining the BBC show four years ago.

Vito wrote: “We are friends that in our Strictly bubble became family and we thought that it would be nice to share with you a little bit of behind the scenes rehearsals of two friends that practice with love and passion!”

He explained that additional rehearsals had been necessary to get the performance right, adding: “To get into the zone we had to isolate ourselves for extra rehearsals and feel every single movement, intention and expression. Nothing has been left behind.”

Addressing the physical contact between the two dancers, Vito said: “It’s also important to make it clear that as dancers and people, us two are very affectionate and tactile so please don’t misinterpret and just take it as it is…two good friends that put their very best 200% in this special dance number.”

“You’ve got to think it’s a family show and you’ve got children watching it” – former professional Brendan Cole

The post follows comments from former professional Brendan Cole, who questioned the choreography when speaking to the Daily Mail.

“If they hadn’t sexualised it, it would have been fine. You’ve got to think it’s a family show and you’ve got children watching it,” he said.

“The fact it was a same-sex performance is irrelevant. I don’t want to see two men making out on the floor, and I don’t want to see two women making out on the floor.”

Brendan also defended former co-star James Jordan, who apologised on Monday (16 November) after receiving criticism for his comments about the same routine.

“Less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other” – James Jordan on X

James had written on X that the performance was “less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other” and questioned whether it was appropriate for a family programme.

In his subsequent Instagram statement, James apologised for “any upset” his comments had caused but maintained his right to express his views.

“I believe that everyone is entitled to their own views, even if others may disagree with or take offence to them,” he said.