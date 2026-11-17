Timothée Chalamet has revealed whether he would reprise his role as Elio Perlman in a Call Me By Your Name sequel.

The original 2017 film is set in northern Italy in the summer of 1983 and follows 17-year-old Elio as he develops an intense relationship with 24-year-old American doctoral student and summer intern Oliver (Armie Hammer).

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, nine years on, Chalamet revealed the likelihood of him reprising his breakout role.

“Never say never” – Timothée Chalamet on reprising his role for a Call Me By Your Name sequel

“A great question. Never say never, but… I’ve grown up with the mindset that you don’t really go near something that is so near and dear to people,” said Chalamet.

“Now, to work with Luca again? In a heartbeat,” he said of director Luca Guadagnino, who based the screen adaptation on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman.

As of writing, there is no confirmation that a sequel will happen. Guadagnino has repeatedly expressed interest in continuing Elio’s story, although he has also been clear that it’s just a “desire”.

Call Me By Your Name director on likelihood of a sequel

Speaking to Variety in 2022, he said: “There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie. It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story.”

In a separate interview, he described the possibility of exploring Elio’s story beyond a continuation of the pair’s love story.

“A sequel is an American concept. It’s more like the chronicles of Elio, the chronicles of this young boy becoming a man. It is something I want to do,” he told IndieWire.

Life after Italy

Chalamet’s role as Elio has been widely praised as his breakout performance, earning him the Breakthrough Actor award at the Gotham Awards in 2017.

Since then, the actor has gone on to star in several acclaimed projects, including Dune, Wonka and Marty Supreme.

Chalamet is set to return as Paul Atreides in the third and final instalment of the Dune film series in December 2026.