Khloé Kardashian appeared to come out as demisexual in a new episode of her podcast while speaking with friend and public relations mogul Simon Huck.

While chatting about each other’s love lives, Huck revealed that he had come to identify with the orientation following a conversation with his counsellor. “Which I think you are too,” he said to Kardashian.

Huck went on to explain that a demisexual is a “person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship”.

“I’m a demi?” – Khloé Kardashian discussing her sexuality

“So, it’s almost impossible to have a one-night stand if you’re a demi. And I believe you are also,” he added.

“Yeah,” Kardashian replied, admitting she didn’t think she’d ever had a one-night stand. “I’m a demi?” she asked.

Huck welcomed her to the “Demi club” and asked whether she missed any aspects of being in a relationship.

“I more miss like, I just want to like, to be kissed sometimes. Yes. But, like, not necessarily like I just am like need to have sex. I don’t have those feelings. Sometimes I’m like, I just miss like a normal nice hug,” she said.

Kardashian has been celibate for almost five years

Kardashian’s comments come after she revealed that she has been celibate since splitting from basketball player Tristan Thompson in 2021.

Speaking to ELLE in 2025, the reality star admitted that she initially felt embarrassed about how long she had gone without sex.

“Once I really was working on myself, I didn’t have the energy to date anyone else,” she said, adding that her children were also a major consideration.

“This December will be four years. I get a little embarrassed. I’m like, ‘This is so pathetic.’ But once you get to a certain place, you think, ‘No, this is so special. I feel so good’,” she explained.

Kardashian’s relationship history

Kardashian was previously married to basketball player Lamar Odom from 2009, but filed for divorce in 2013, ending their marriage in 2016.

She later had relationships with rapper French Montana and basketball star James Harden, but both romances eventually ended.

Her most high-profile relationship was with basketball player Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True and son Tatum.

Their on-and-off relationship ultimately ended in 2021 following repeated cheating scandals.