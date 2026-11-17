Former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan has issued an apology following backlash over his comments about a same-sex dance performed on the BBC programme.

Following Sunday night’s show, James took to X to criticise the professional group dance led by Strictly professionals Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu.

“After watching the Strictly results tonight, I couldn’t help thinking the pro performance was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other, and I’m not sure that’s the brief for a family programme,” he wrote on X.

James Jordan sparks backlash over same-sex Strictly comments

His comments drew criticism from the public, with one user telling James to “get over yourself”, while another asked: “How did you get sexually from that? It was a beautiful dance about connection.”

Following the backlash, James issued an “apology” on social media, saying it was simply his opinion and that his comments had never mentioned sexual orientation.

“Now, by that statement, what I mean is the agenda that they’re pushing of trying to show two men dancing with each other isn’t necessarily progressive and making ballroom and Latin dancing better,” he explained. “This is my opinion.”

“I don’t care if you’re straight or if you’re gay” – Jordan responds to criticism

“I don’t care if you’re straight or if you’re gay,” James said. “For me, it makes no difference,” he added, explaining that he grew up looking up to gay men in the ballroom world.

“And the other thing I’d like to point out is, if I had this opinion and I was gay, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. But because I’m not gay and I have this opinion, people were throwing words around like homophobic, which is really upsetting for me.”

“I just look at the fact that a man dancing with a woman is what ballroom and Latin essentially is, and the fact that they’re trying to change it to fit an agenda just doesn’t work for me. And because you have a different opinion to me, please, please don’t throw around words like that because it’s very upsetting.”

His “apology” has not been well received by the public, with many saying it is too late to “backtrack”.

Jordan left Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 after an eleven year stint.