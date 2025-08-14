Singer David Archuleta shows off his chest during sweaty performance of new single

Singer David Archuleta went fully shirtless during his scorching hot set at Chicago’s Market Days festival this week (and we’re not just talking about the US weather).

Coinciding with the release of his new EP entitled Earthly Delights, the 34-year-old sang his newest single ‘Dulce Amor’ at his latest show.

Fans who missed the performance were treated to steamy social media photos which sparked a frenzy of comments online, some of which praised his stage presence as well as his half-naked appearance.

One fan, referencing one of his new singles, commented: “That’s some David Crème Bruletta right there.”

Another: “Phew. Zoomed in. Yes. Yes I did.”

Archuleta first rose to fame as the runner-up on American Idol in 2008, winning over audiences with his powerful vocals and boy-next-door charm, quickly becoming popular with fans.

Speaking in a recent interview with Gold Derby: “I had no sense of sexuality when I was 16, 17.”

He added: “I was really out of touch with my feelings – but intentionally, because I was so afraid of them.”

The star came out in 2021 in an Instagram post: “I Came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual.”

The ‘Crush’ singer reflected not the vibe behind the music: “I wanted it to feel sexy. I wanted it to feel flirty, a little enticing, and I feel like we accomplished that.”

Fans would definitely agree that the star did just that… mission accomplished!