Iconic 81-year-old wins ‘best technique’ at lesbian pie-eating contest

An 81-year-old woman, Babs Daitch, went viral for her winning cream-licking technique at a lesbian pie-eating contest in San Francisco last month.

The event took place at Rikki’s women’s Sports Bar, in the city’s historically LGBTQ+ Castro district, and was held to raise money for the Curve Foundation’s 2026 Lesbian Visibility Week.

On her managed Instagram account, a playful video shows Babs covered in cream while flashing a cheeky gesture, before offering her advice on her winning approach.

“I took my time savouring every morsel” – Babs Daitch on her winning pie-eating technique

“I took my time savouring every morsel of crust hidden beneath those sweet hills and valleys,” Babs said of her tongue-twisting technique, with the clip gaining more than 49,000 likes online.

Putting her all into the competition, she slammed her face into the dessert, covering herself in cream — even standing on her seat at points for added effect.

Social media absolutely loved it, calling her “legendary”, a “veteran”, and “fierce”. One user wrote: “Love to see a veteran passing on her knowledge of the game.”

“I see my future and it is bright” – one user commented under Babs’s viral pie video

Another commented: “When people ask me about my future hopes and dreams I’m just going to show them this video.” A third added: “I see my future and it is bright.”

On her sexuality, as a proud out older woman, one user said: “I worked a lot of years in senior care and cannot get enough of my LGBT seniors. Such cool people.”

The event was a finger-licking treat, raising $2,000 for Lesbian Visibility Week. “WOW, San Francisco! You really showed up and showed out this weekend,” the Curve Foundation wrote in a statement.

Although she won the title for best technique and our hearts, the overall contest winner was a participant named Jenn, announced by the bars co-owner Franco Stevens.

But Babs is more than just a fierce pie-eater – she is a documentary star! Babs is the protagonist of the award-winning short documentary titled Thanks, Babs!, released earlier this year.

The film won the Audience Honourable Mention for Best Short Film at the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival this year.

