Trans+ History Week returns with community events and installations around the UK

Trans+ History Week is back for another year, against the backdrop of what has undoubtedly been the one of the hardest years for the trans community in recent memory.

The week long celebration of trans history was first established in 2024. This year’s programme includes a special podcast recording in which House of the Dragon actress and YouTuber Abigail Thorn will be interviewed by Sex Education actress Anthony Lexa. The pair will discuss the reality of what it’s like to be a trans actress in the entertainment industry today.

This event took place yesterday to mark Trans History Day.

Later in the week, there will be a comedy showcase entitled Cis Isn’t Funny at the Diageo Bar. The event will see stand-up sets from personalities like Charlie Craggs, Ben Hodge, Shiv, Ciara O’Connor, Hannah Braggins, Alex Gibbon and Dee Allum. Tickets are available here.

There will also be a number of billboards and installations which celebrate trans history and achievements appearing in locations including London, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Coventry and Edinburgh.

“Too many conversations are still being had about us, without us and in ignorance of both our history and the issues that shape our lives today, like healthcare, housing, and safety in public space,” said Marty Davies (she/they), Founder of Trans+ History Week CIC. “Trans+ History Week exists to change that. By centering Trans+ stories and storytellers, we’re not just reclaiming our past, we’re building the power and visibility our community needs to shape the future.”

Kate Osborne, Labour MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, who is one of more than 20 MPs to support the iniative, also commented in support. “Trans+ history is too often invisible or ignored. I am pleased to be part of initiatives to reverse that and want to applaud Marty and all involved with Trans+ History week for the work they are doing,” she said.

“I am proud to have ensured Trans+ History Week is acknowledged in Parliament for the second year running and will do all I can to ensure our Trans+ community know that there are a significant number of politicians that will defend their rights, champion their history and the significant role they have always and will always play in our society,” she went on to say.



