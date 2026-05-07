Sydney Sauna says Meta has permanently suspended its Instagram account without warning.

The venue, which has operated on Oxford Street since 1989, said the account – followed by more than 5,000 people – was removed in March. Management said no content had been flagged before the suspension.

“At no point did we use the platform to solicit or promote harmful or illegal activity,” the business said in a statement. “We operate as a licensed hospitality venue, providing a safe, inclusive environment for consenting adults to connect.”

What is Sydney Sauna?

Sydney Sauna is one of Australia’s longest-running sex-on-premises venues and has remained part of Sydney’s LGBTQ+ nightlife scene for more than three decades.

“The lack of transparency in this decision is concerning,” the statement continued. “As a long-standing LGBTQ+ venue in Sydney, we believe there needs to be greater clarity and consistency in how platforms apply their policies, particularly when they impact queer spaces and businesses.”

Sydney Sauna has since launched new Instagram and Facebook accounts while it rebuilds its online presence.

“This setback will not define us. Our audience remains strong and engaged,” the venue said.

Other queer organisations say they have faced similar removals.

What other queer organisations say they have faced similar removals?

In December, more than 50 queer advocacy, abortion access and reproductive health organisations accused the company of restricting or removing accounts across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp in what campaigners described as “one of the biggest waves of censorship” on Meta’s platforms.

According to campaign group Repro Uncensored, more than 200 incidents involving LGBTQ+, sexual health and abortion-related organisations were recorded in 2025 alone, with groups in the UK, Europe, Latin America and the US reporting suspensions, shadow bans and reduced visibility.

Meta has denied targeting LGBTQ+ organisations and says its rules are enforced equally across its platforms.