Rupert Everett joins Big Mood series 2 on Channel 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Rupert Everett has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of hit Channel 4 comedy Big Mood, which is set to return for a second series in early 2026.

Produced by Dancing Ledge Productions and written and created by Camilla Whitehill, the six-part series will see Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West reprise their roles.

The first series followed best friends Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West) as they navigated adulthood, mental health and the complexities of female friendship in London.

Rupert Everett in Big Mood series 2 (Image: Channel 4)

Big Mood series two picks up a year after Maggie and Eddie went no contact

The finale saw the pair’s relationship take a turn for the worse, with Eddie getting into a cab and leaving a sobbing Maggie on the pavement.

Series two picks up a year after the pair went no contact. The new instalment kicks off when Eddie unexpectedly returns for a wedding, bringing a plus one in the form of an “infuriatingly positive spiritual healer” named Whitney.

Channel 4 teased: “Can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life? Or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?”

Who will Rupert Everett play in Big Mood series 2?

Everett’s character has yet to be announced; however, given his numerous film credits, including playing Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince, as well as roles in Different for Girls and The Next Best Thing, viewers can expect big things.

Nicola Coughlan in Big Mood (Image: Channel 4) Big Mood cast (Image: Channel 4) Kyran Thrax in Big Mood (Image: Channel 4)

Returning cast members include Coughlan, Wes, as well as Robert Gilbert as Will, Eamon Farren as Krent, Niamh Cusack as Gillian, Amalia Vitale as Anya, Luke Fetherston as Ryan, Rebecca Lowman as Vanessa, Stephen Sobal as Owen and Kate Fleetwood as Clara.

Munroe Bergdorf, Kyran Thrax and a Bridgerton star are set to join Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West

As well as Everett, previously announced to join series two are Hannah Onslow (This City is Ours), Robert Lindsay (My Family), Marina Bye (We Were the Lucky Ones), Marcus Collins (Mrs. Doubtfire, West End), Munroe Bergdorf (Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf), Kyran Thrax (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), Kelly Campbell (Bad Sisters), Leo Wan (Bridgerton), Zachary Hart (Slow Horses) and John Locke (Vindication Swim).

Whitehill returns as writer and creator, with Rebecca Asher also returning to direct series two. Lotte Beasley Mestriner returns as executive producer, alongside Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey for Dancing Ledge Productions.

The first series is currently available to stream on Channel 4 in the UK and exclusively on Tubi in the US and Canada. Series two will air on Channel 4 and Tubi upon release.