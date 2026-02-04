Sky confirms Saturday Night Live UK launch date and cast with Larry Dean and Ania Magliano
The broadcaster has announced the eleven comedians who will appear in the six-episode run, which launches live just next month
By Callum Wells
Saturday Night Live UK has confirmed its inaugural cast, with gay comedian Larry Dean and bisexual stand-up Ania Magliano set to front the long-awaited US export.
Sky has announced the eleven performers who will appear in the six-episode run, which launches live on 21 March. Dean and Magliano are joined by Hammed Animashaun, Ayoade Bamgboye, Celeste Dring, George Fouracres, Annabel Marlow, Al Nash, Jack Shep, Emma Sidi and Paddy Young.
The announcement follows earlier confirmation that Saturday Night Live would finally be adapted for UK television, bringing its famously fast-paced, live sketch format to British audiences for the first time.
“This is exactly what I want to be doing” – Larry Dean on joining Saturday Night Live UK
The series will air weekly on Sky and streaming service NOW, broadcast live from London.
Dean, a Live at the Apollo regular and Royal Variety performer, said joining the show fulfils a long-held ambition, citing his love of sketch comedy and the show’s long list of comedy alumni. “It’s always been my dream to do acting and stand-up,” he said. “This is exactly what I want to be doing.”
When does Saturday Night Live UK premiere?
Magliano, who has appeared on Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo, said the chance to work collaboratively was a major draw. Describing the prospect of going live every Saturday night as “mad”, she added that being part of Saturday Night Live UK is “just incredibly cool”.
Each episode will be written, rehearsed and performed in the same week, featuring an opening monologue, topical sketches, live music and a UK version of the long-running news satire Weekend Update. A different celebrity host and musical guest will appear each week.
The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK production team and Broadway Video, with Lorne Michaels executive producing. Further details, including the full writing team, are expected to be announced soon.
Saturday Night Live UK premieres live on 21 March on Sky and NOW.
Get more from Attitude