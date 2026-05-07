FLO announce long-awaited second album Therapy At The Club

British R&B trio FLO have announced their second studio album Therapy At The Club, set for release on 24 July.

The group – made up of Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renée Downer – also released the album’s title track yesterday (6 May), after first teasing the song during their viral Tiny Desk performance.

Therapy At The Club is said to lean into “dark, euphoric R&B and pop” while exploring themes including desire, heartbreak, healing and confidence.

Who have FLO worked with on Therapy At The Club?

The trio worked with a string of high-profile collaborators on the album, including Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta and Sevyn Streeter, alongside previous collaborators Oak Felder and Skippz. FLO are also credited throughout the project for songwriting and production contributions.

The announcement follows a landmark year for the group. Their debut album Access All Areas earned a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, making FLO the first British girl group in two decades to receive a Grammy nomination.

Earlier this year, the trio also picked up their first MOBO Award for Best R&B/Soul Act following a performance at the ceremony.

When will Therapy At The Club be released?

FLO have continued to build momentum internationally with their Access All Areas tour, which included the biggest US headline tour by a British girl group in almost 20 years, alongside sold-out dates across the UK and Europe.

The album arrives as the group continue to position themselves at the forefront of a new wave of British R&B acts finding global success.

Therapy At The Club is released 24 July.