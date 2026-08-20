Sam Smith reveals how Madonna supported them during Unholy controversy

Sam Smith has spoken fondly about their relationship with pop superstar Madonna, recalling how she supported them during the controversy surrounding their 2022 collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’.

Smith revealed that Madonna personally reached out to them amid the backlash to the song, which sparked controversy over its “satanic” imagery and live performances.

“Madonna is my mother,” Smith said in a Zane Lowe interview, explaining how the pop icon supported them during the difficult time.

“The minute it happened, she made sure she got through to me” – Sam Smith says Madonna reached out to them in support

“She, the minute it happened, she made sure she got through to me,” said Smith. “She’s so aware of queer news and what’s happening in the community, to the artists within the community. And I just feel you feel that in her music.”

The singer/songwriter described Madonna’s music as a “lifeline to queer people” through all her different eras, praising her “stamina” and the longevity of her career.

“I just find it very inspiring, and I think a lot of queer people find it inspiring,” said Smith.

At the 2023 Grammy Awards, Madonna introduced Smith and Petras before their performance of ‘Unholy’. Speaking to the crowd, maddona said: “Are you ready for a little controversy? Come on people, let’s make some noise. Y’all are going to sleep over here,”

Madonna backs Smith and Kim Petras to the 2023 Grammys

Standing in solidarity with the pair, she drew on her own experiences in the industry: “So, here’s what I’ve learned after four decades in music – if they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you’re definitely on to something.”

Before Smith and Petras took the stage, Madonna concluded her speech: “So now, speaking of controversy, it gives me great pleasure to introduce two incredibly talented artists who have risen above the noise, the doubt, the critics; into something beautifully unholy. Here are two Grammy Award winners, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.”

Following the ceremony, Madonna took to Instagram to praise the pair and highlight the significance of Petras becoming the first openly transgender woman to perform at the Grammys.

Hazel Eyes drops 21 August 2026

The interview comes shortly before Smith releases their fifth studio album Hazel Eyes, dropping 21 August 2026 via Capitol Records UK.

Prior to the launch, Smith has released four of the album’s singles, including: ‘Love Is a Stillness’, ‘My Guy’, ‘Oh Mother’ and ‘When He’s Gone’.

The tracklist is as follows: