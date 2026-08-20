Girls Aloud tease unreleased song ahead of Tangled Up’s 20th-anniversary – LISTEN HERE

Girls Aloud have teased an unreleased track ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of Tangled Up, marking the album’s 20th anniversary.

Taking to social media today (20 August), the group shared a snippet of ‘What’s A Girl To Do’, a previously unheard track that features on the upcoming deluxe 3CD reissue of their 2007 album.

Tangled Up and the new single are scheduled for release on 21 August 2026, with six different editions available to pre-order now.

Tangled Up 20th anniversary editions

Fans can choose between standalone vinyl, picture disc or 3CD editions. Combinations of the formats are also available, with prices ranging from £16.99 to £69.99.

The 20th anniversary album features five previously unreleased recordings, including ‘What’s A Girl To Do’ and ‘My Heart’, alongside previously unheard versions of ‘Sexy! No No No…’, ‘Girl Overboard’ and ‘Close To Love’.

As per the official Girls Aloud website: “The unreleased recordings feature alongside B-sides, rare remixes and bonus material, plus brand-new sleeve notes by Nick Levine and rare unseen photographs from the era.”

Remembering Tangled Up

Tangled Up is the fourth studio album released by Girls Aloud in 2007 through Fascination Records and Polydor Records.

Following its release, the album peaked at number 4 on the UK Albums Chart, where it had a 44-week run. Of its songs, ‘Call the Shots’ reached number 3 on the UK Singles Chart, followed by ‘Sexy! No No No…’ and ‘Can’t Speak French’.

Furthermore, the girl group embarked on their Tangled Up Tour following the album’s success, touring across the UK and the Republic of Ireland from 3 May 2008 to 29 August 2008.

More information on the Tangled Up 20th anniversary album is available via the official Girls Aloud website.