Eurovision stars Remember Monday to donate 100% of song profits to Mermaids (EXCLUSIVE)

Remember Monday are donating 100 per cent of the profits from their song What The Girl’s Bathroom Is For to LGBTQ+ charity Mermaids.

The Eurovision 2025 stars said the decision was prompted by the UK’s new guidance on single-sex spaces, which came into effect this month following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of sex under the Equality Act.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has said the updated guidance means service providers can, in certain circumstances, restrict access to single-sex services on the basis of biological sex.

“What The Girl’s Bathroom Is For is all about celebrating girlhood and inclusivity in all its forms” – Remember Monday on their 2024 song

For Remember Monday, the guidance felt at odds with the message behind their song, which celebrates the camaraderie and sense of safety they associate with women’s bathrooms.

“What The Girl’s Bathroom Is For is all about celebrating girlhood and inclusivity in all its forms, and it felt like quite the stark opposite from these new rules that are being enforced,” the trio told Attitude.

“It just felt strange to have a song about that and not do anything?”

The group – Holly-Anne Hull, Lauren Byrne and Charlotte Steele – said their decision to support Mermaids was not simply about responding to the latest political debate.

“We want to be supporting them always” – Remember Monday on the trans community

“To be honest, we don’t want to only be supporting the trans community at this particular moment, we want to be supporting them always!” they said.

Mermaids is a UK charity supporting transgender, non-binary and gender-diverse children and young people, as well as their families. The organisation provides support, information and resources to young people and families, while also campaigning and advocating on issues affecting the trans community.

Remember Monday said their own experiences of friendship within the LGBTQ+ community had made supporting trans young people particularly important to them.

“We wouldn’t be the people we are without the friends and family we have in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ll always look for ways to show up for them,” they said.

The song itself also took on a new meaning after a friend of the group shared her experience following her transition.

“Making people feel welcome costs absolutely nothing” – Remember Monday

After the song had been released, she reminded the trio of a night out when they had all gone to the bathroom together, hand in hand. She told them it was the first time she had experienced that particular sense of girlhood herself.

“We’d written a whole song about something we’d never had to think twice about, but it was something she’d never experienced,” Remember Monday said.

That realisation ultimately helped inspire the decision to donate the song’s profits to Mermaids.

“Making people feel welcome costs absolutely nothing, and it clearly means everything,” they added.

Who are Remember Monday?

They first found fame as contestants on The Voice UK in 2019, before representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025 with What The Hell Just Happened?.

The trio have since released two EPs and a string of singles, with What The Hell Just Happened? becoming a UK Top 40 hit.