 Skip to main content

Home Culture Culture Music

24 June 2025

Scarlet Envy gives her verdict on Cardi B’s second album title, Am I the Drama?

The Drag Race veteran famously said the line "Is it me? Am I the drama?" upon returning to All Stars in 2021

By Aaron Sugg

Scarlet Envy in pink corset for RPDR promo shot and Cardi in red on LP cover
Scarlet Envy and Cardi B (Images: World of Wonder/Atlantic)

Cardi B has officially announced her second album titled Am I the Drama?, set for release on 19 September.

Which is newsworthy on its own – but what really has us obsessed is fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race noticing the album title is the same phrase famously said by Scarlet Envy, a three-time returning queen of the franchise.

When the Drag Race season 11 queen returned for All Stars 6 in 2021, she asked in her ‘Meet the Queens’ promo clip: “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama… Maybe I am! Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain!”

The moment became a viral sensation – and has obviously caught the attention of Cardi and the rest of the internet.

“You are the drama mamaaa” – Scarlet Envy to Cardi B

Scarlet herself replied to Cardi’s social media announcement of the album on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “You are the drama mamaaa.”

Suffice to say, then, she approves!

The announcement of Cardi’s new album has sent fans into a frenzy, with Drag Race Season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London joking on X (formerly Twitter): “Scarlet Envy should sue.”

Another fan tweeted: “Scarlet Envy is fuming somewhere.”

Cardi revealed the cover art for Am I the Drama? on her social media, donning a scarlet red (pun fully intended) leotard with an oversized collar, red fishnets and towering red stilettos.

A raven perched on the heel of her raised stiletto — a nod to her dramatic teaser video the day before.

Dressed In a black feathered gown she declared: “I’m not your villain, I’m your karma.”

The first single of her new era, ‘Outside’, dropped on 20 June.

In This Article: