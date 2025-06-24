Scarlet Envy gives her verdict on Cardi B’s second album title, Am I the Drama?

Cardi B has officially announced her second album titled Am I the Drama?, set for release on 19 September.

Which is newsworthy on its own – but what really has us obsessed is fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race noticing the album title is the same phrase famously said by Scarlet Envy, a three-time returning queen of the franchise.

When the Drag Race season 11 queen returned for All Stars 6 in 2021, she asked in her ‘Meet the Queens’ promo clip: “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama… Maybe I am! Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain!”

The moment became a viral sensation – and has obviously caught the attention of Cardi and the rest of the internet.

“You are the drama mamaaa” – Scarlet Envy to Cardi B

Scarlet herself replied to Cardi’s social media announcement of the album on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “You are the drama mamaaa.”

Suffice to say, then, she approves!

The announcement of Cardi’s new album has sent fans into a frenzy, with Drag Race Season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London joking on X (formerly Twitter): “Scarlet Envy should sue.”

Another fan tweeted: “Scarlet Envy is fuming somewhere.”

Cardi revealed the cover art for Am I the Drama? on her social media, donning a scarlet red (pun fully intended) leotard with an oversized collar, red fishnets and towering red stilettos.

A raven perched on the heel of her raised stiletto — a nod to her dramatic teaser video the day before.

Dressed In a black feathered gown she declared: “I’m not your villain, I’m your karma.”

The first single of her new era, ‘Outside’, dropped on 20 June.