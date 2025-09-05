RuPaul to star in ‘bonkers’ Drag Race spin-off film as President Judy Gagwell

RuPaul is bringing Drag Race to the big screen as he stars in a new feature film inspired by the world of the fan-favourite drag franchise.

The upcoming action-comedy is set to be directed by Hairspray and Disenchanted director Adam Shankman and produced by World of Wonder.

As reported by Deadline, it will follow best friends Tess and DeeDee, two train stewardesses who swap their shifts on the rundown “Stank Rail” for the dazzling Glamazonian Express, America’s first hyper speed bullet train.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play” – RuPaul on his character in upcoming film based on Drag Race

According to an official plot description, “When a ‘Stormganza’ derails the glamorous ride in Los Angeles, the pair must navigate chaos among the first-class passengers – including the extravagant President Judy Gagwell, played by RuPaul.”

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play,” RuPaul said in a statement. “Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

Shankman, who has known RuPaul for three decades, said he could not resist joining the production: “When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato described the project as “a disaster movie so twisted it will blow your mind.”

“The most bonkers train in cinematic herstory” – World of Wonder co-founders on the upcoming drag feature film

They added: “Drag queens in charge of America’s first-ever hyper speed, transcontinental, non-denominational bullet train. What could possibly go wrong?” calling the upcoming film “the most bonkers train in cinematic herstory.”

As well as starring in the ‘dragtacular’ film, RuPaul is set to co-produce the project alongside Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and Shankman.

Filming is expected to begin in Los Angeles in the coming months and is slated to hit cinemas in 2026, distributed by Bleecker Street.

RuPaul is an acting genius, having previously starred in the 2007 comedy Starrbooty and more. His latest role, however, was EastEnders’ Kat Slater — see his performance below (you don’t know what you’re missing).

This announcement comes just weeks before RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 is set to hit our TV screens, after the seven queens for the new series were revealed last month.