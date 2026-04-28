‘Runway’ music video by Lady Gaga and Doechii sparks ‘Telephone’ part 2 rumours

Lady Gaga and Doechii have served The Devil Wears Prada 2 fans the official music video for their new song ‘Runway.’

In the new music video, directed by Parris Goebel, Gaga and Doechii don several high-fashion looks, from a Marie Antoinette-inspired look to a drag family resemblance dress that would have Michelle Visage gagging. Though there was one familiar look that had viewers in a chokehold.

Donning a yellow wig and an electric blue contemporary ball gown, with a headpiece in the shape of a hand, eagle-eyed Little Monsters couldn’t help but point out the resemblance to Gaga’s 2010 collaboration with Beyoncé on ‘Telephone.’

Will there be a ‘Telephone’ part 2?

Though some fans think this is a reach, Gaga has been fuelling fans with hope since she confirmed a part two during a press conference for her 2025 Mayhem era.

Answering a question from a crowd of Little Monsters, Gaga said: “The tea on ‘Telephone part 2’ is that there will be… But I’m not going to give it all away. You wouldn’t want that anyway.”

Following the camp-of-it-all saga that is the ‘Telephone’ music video, serving us two best friends on the run as Beyoncé bails Gaga out of prison, the end of the now cult queer classic reads “to be continued…”

Who is in Devil Wears Prada 2 release date?

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to appear in UK cinemas on 1 May 2026, with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci reprising their Runway magazine roles.

As well as starring in the lead single for the highly anticipated sequel, Gaga makes a guest appearance in the movie alongside the original cast.

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney was also set to make a cameo, though, as per Entertainment Weekly, she was cut from the final edit.

Are Lady Gaga and Madonna collaborating on a The Devil Wears Prada 2 song?

Sources suggest ‘Runway’ is not the only collaboration Gaga has recorded for the film’s soundtrack, as music lyrics platform Genius has fuelled fan theories that Madonna – who is currently gearing up for her Confessions II album release – will appear alongside the ‘Telephone’ singer in a new single titled ‘KiKi.’

Set for a 3 July release, Confessions II is advertised as consisting of 16 songs, including confirmed single ‘One Step Away’ and, more recently, her forthcoming duet with Sabrina Carpenter, ‘Bring Your Love.’

The official ‘Runway’ music video featuring Gaga and Doechii is available to watch now via their official YouTube channels.