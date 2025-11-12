Ruby Rose calls Sydney Sweeney a ‘cretin’, suggesting she ‘hates’ gay people despite lesbian role in Christy

Ruby Rose has slammed Sydney Sweeney, suggesting she “hates” gay people and “ruined” the boxing film Christy, based on lesbian former professional boxer Christy Martin.

Sweeney, who also stars as Cassie Howard in Euphoria, plays the trailblazing title character in the R-rated biographical drama directed by David Michôd, released on 5 September 2025.

Rose took to Threads on Monday (10 November) to share her prior involvement with the movie, calling the original screenplay “incredible” and “life changing”.

“Most of us were actually gay” – Ruby Rose on the original cast of Christy starring Sydney Sweeney

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material,” she wrote. “Most of us were actually gay.”

She continued: “It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time. For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS [Sydney Sweeney] did it for the ‘people.’

“None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us.”

“You’re a cretin and you ruined the film” – Rose to Sweeney regarding her involvement in the film

The Pitch Perfect 3 actress spoke directly to Sweeney: “You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

Despite Rose’s claims, Sweeney has spoken out about how “inspired” she is by the lesbian athlete, speaking previously to Bustle, she said she was “blown away” by her “strength.”

“I was blown away and inspired by her strength, her perseverance, and who she is as a woman,” she said.

“Everybody needs to know her story” – Sweeney showing her support for Christy Martin as a queer woman

To Extra, she said: “Everybody needs to know who she is, and everybody needs to know her story because it will save lives and it’s very important.”

Sweeney has faced controversy this year after it was revealed she is a registered Republican. The revelation came shortly after she starred in an American Eagle ad campaign.

US president Donald Trump commented on the campaign via Truth Social, calling it the “Hottest ad out there.”

Christy opened at the box office to just $1.3 million (£989,814) on 7 November 2025, marking it as one of the worst cinematic openings ever recorded for a queer film.

“I am so deeply proud of this movie” – Sweeney in response to the Christy box office rating

Sweeney posted about the film on Instagram on Monday (10 November), writing: “I am so deeply proud of this movie.”

She added: “If Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded.”

On her role and the film’s impact, she said: “So yes I’m proud. Why? Because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact.”

Attitude has contacted Sweeney’s representatives for comment.