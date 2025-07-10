Sydney Sweeney says she ‘loved every part’ of playing lesbian boxer Christy Martin in new biopic

Sydney Sweeney has discussed her transformation for her latest role as lesbian boxing champion Christy Martin, saying she “loved every part” of portraying the trailblazing athlete.

The Euphoria star, who is publicly straight, spoke to Bustle about the upcoming biopic and why she found Martin’s story so inspiring.

“She has faced many challenges inside and outside the ring. I was blown away and inspired by her strength, her perseverance, and who she is as a woman,” Sweeney said. “Having a character [who] has so many layers and depths, that’s a dream as an actor. I loved every part of it.”

Martin, known as ‘The Coal Miner’s Daughter’, is widely known for bringing women’s boxing into mainstream sport. She competed professionally from 1989 to 2011, winning 49 of her 59 bouts – 32 by knockout – and was inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014.

“I was so strong, like crazy strong”

To prepare for the role, Sweeney underwent an intense physical transformation, gaining more than 30 pounds and training rigorously for over three months.

“I started eating, I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kick-boxed midday for about two hours and weight-trained again at night for an hour,” she told W Magazine. “It was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

The film, currently untitled, will tell the story of Martin’s rise in a male-dominated sport and her personal journey, including her experiences as an LGBTQ+ athlete.

Sweeney was last seen in Echo Valley, and continues to take the internet by storm — going viral for her emotionally charged line “I have never been happier,” in Euphoria, which has now been sampled in Trixie Mattel’s new Pride single.

The biopic is set for release later this year.