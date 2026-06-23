Róisín Murphy faces backlash after telling trans activists they’re not ‘welcome’ at her gigs

Róisín Murphy is facing backlash after stating she does not want trans activists attending her concerts.

The singer made the remark on X yesterday (Monday), where she stared a series of posts about transgender people and the LGBTQ+ community.

Murphy wrote that trans people were “changing the historical record, denying sexual orientation, piggybacking on their rights movement, undermining public acceptance and dismantling the culture” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I do not want trans activists, aware or unaware of my stance, at my concerts, and neither do my fans” – Róisín Murphy on X

Elsewhere, she claimed that trans people coming out during childhood was “significantly decreasing the numbers and with that, altering the power dynamic irrevocably in the future”.

I need to know my audience has my back. So my position must be clear; nothing in between will do.



It’s important to claim some territory on which an artist can safely stand.



I do not want trans-activists, aware or unaware of my stance, at my concerts, and neither do my fans.… — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) June 22, 2026

One follower pushed back on Murphy’s comments, writing: “We LGBT+ people live together in harmony as a community. Don’t let all this discussion overshadow your talent and your music.”

Murphy responded, “I need to know my audience has my back. So my position must be clear; nothing in between will do. It’s important to claim some territory on which an artist can safely stand. I do not want trans activists, aware or unaware of my stance, at my concerts, and neither do my fans. Other than that, all are welcome.”

“Róisín Murphy banning ‘trans activists’ from her gigs is pretty telling tbh” – one fan writing in response

The comment prompted criticism from other users on the platform.

One person replied: “Are we to declare our hatred of LGBTQIA people at the venue or when we buy a ticket? Not that it matters now cos you’ve well and truly sunk your career. Not only are the vast majority of fans pro-LGBTQIA but also are the musicians and the industry you fester in.”

Another wrote: “Róisín Murphy banning ‘trans activists’ from her gigs is pretty telling tbh. When a kid draws up a list of who’s not invited to their birthday party, the rest of the class tend to quit in sympathy, love.”

What has Murphy said before about puberty blockers?

The latest row comes almost three years after Murphy faced criticism over comments about puberty blockers. In August 2023, screenshots circulated online showing the singer describing puberty blockers as “absolutely desolate”, prompting backlash from fans and LGBTQ+ organisations.

Murphy later issued a statement apologising for the distraction caused by the debate, writing that she had become involved in a conversation on social media that had “spiralled out of control”. She said she did not wish to cause harm to members of the trans community and urged people to focus on her music rather than her personal views.