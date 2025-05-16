Rihanna drops first new music in three years with song ‘Friend of Mine’ from the Smurfs movie

Rihanna has released her first new song in three years, called ‘Friend of Mine’ – and it boasts some daring vocal and lyrical choices.

The afrobeats-inspired track features minimal lyrics – mostly centred around the repetition of “you feel like a friend of mine” – and sparse use of the pop icon’s voice.

The track, taken from the upcoming Smurfs movie, in which the pop icon voices the character of Smurfette, is Riri’s first new music since 2022’s ‘Lift Me Up’, taken from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By’ album.

‘Friend of Mine’ comes with a Smurfs-themed video, in which Rihanna holds a flower like an umbrella (naturally) and “said imma walk to the door and back…”, as one fan put it on Instagram.

Britney Spears previously released a song for a Smurfs movie: ‘Ooh La La’ for The Smurfs 2 in 2013. And this is decidedly not that!

“Rihanna said one line … do whatever y’all want with it”

“Riri for kids” opined another fan of the song on Instagram, as another commented: “Under my Umbrella….. Goo Riri smurfette.”



Said a third: “Rihanna said one line, y’all getting, do whatever y’all want with it.”

Another said on YouTube: “It’s giving ‘And here we go! I hope you’re hungry…for nothing’ but I’ll take it at this point.”

Another added: “It’s been 84 years… Been waiting since the dinosaurs roamed. But honestly, a crumb is a crumb. I’ll take it. She still sounds like magic. Worth every second.”



‘Friend of Mine’ lyrics



[Chorus]

Ooh, I think the word here is “déjà-vu”

Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine

Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine

Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine

How can so familiar be so brand new?

Just met you tonight, but you feel like a friend of mine

Feel like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine

Like a friend of mine, feel like a friend of mine

Feel like a friend of mine, like a friend of mine

Like a friend of mine, like a friend of mine

Feel like a friend, friend, feel like a friend, friend

Feel like a friend, friend, you feel like a friend of mine

[Instrumental]

‘Friend Of Mine’ is the second song to come off the soundtrack following ‘Higher Love’ by DESI TRILL featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania and Subhi. The soundtrack will also feature a new song from Tyla.

“After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more” – Rihanna on new LP

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, 37-year-old Rhianna dismissed rumours of a reggae theme for her upcoming album, saying: “Way off! There’s no genre now. That’s why I waited.”

The ‘Where Have You Been’ singer went on: “It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

The Smurfs movie is out 18 July 2025.