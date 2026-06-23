Redcliffe review: This breathtaking queer romance belongs in the West End

There is a particular heartbreak in knowing how many LGBTQ+ love stories have been lost to history – erased by prejudice, buried in archives or never recorded at all. Redcliffe, the extraordinary new musical at Southwark Playhouse Borough, resurrects one such story with breathtaking sensitivity. The result is one of the most moving, beautiful and emotionally devastating pieces of queer theatre London has produced in recent years.

Based on the true story of William Critchard and Richard Arnold, two men who fell in love in 1750s Bristol, Redcliffe transforms a fragment of forgotten history into a sweeping musical romance that feels both timeless and urgently contemporary.

Written by Jordan Luke Gage, who also stars as William, the production immerses audiences in the bustling streets, taverns and docklands of 18th-century Bristol. Yet despite its period setting, Redcliffe never feels distant. At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are once again under attack in parts of the world, the musical serves as a powerful reminder that queer people have always existed – even when society tried to erase them from the historical record.

Redcliffe presents queer love not as an act of rebellion but as something natural, beautiful and profoundly human

As Gage previously told Attitude, William is an “introverted, vulnerable man” whose world expands dramatically when he encounters the charismatic sailor Richard. That relationship forms the beating heart of the show. William’s journey towards self-acceptance is rendered with remarkable tenderness, while Richard’s warmth, confidence and easy charm make it impossible not to understand the depth of their connection.

Gage delivers a star-making performance, capturing William’s yearning, optimism and quiet resilience with extraordinary nuance. Opposite him, Richard is portrayed with equal depth and humanity, ensuring the central romance feels fully realised rather than merely symbolic. Together, the pair share a chemistry so convincing that the audience becomes completely invested in every stolen glance, every touch and every moment of hard-won happiness.

What elevates Redcliffe above many historical queer dramas is its refusal to define its characters solely through suffering. The dangers facing William and Richard are ever-present, and the audience is painfully aware of what hangs over them. Yet the musical is equally committed to celebrating joy. It revels in the thrill of first attraction, the exhilaration of being truly seen and the simple, transformative power of finding someone who understands you. In doing so, it presents queer love not as an act of rebellion but as something natural, beautiful and profoundly human.

If there is any justice in British theatre, Redcliffe will become a landmark of the West End

Southwark Playhouse Borough’s intimate auditorium proves the perfect setting for a story built on emotional closeness. The audience feels almost complicit in the lovers’ secrecy, sharing their most tender moments from just a few feet away.

For many audience members, William Critchard and Richard Arnold will be names they have never encountered before. Redcliffe gives them back their humanity, reminding us that behind every surviving historical record lies a real person with hopes, fears and desires no different from our own.

The final scenes are utterly shattering. On the night I attended, tears flowed freely throughout the auditorium before the cast were met with a rapturous and thoroughly deserved standing ovation.

If there is any justice in British theatre, Redcliffe will become a landmark of the West End. Gage has spent three years developing the project, and the care invested in every aspect is evident on stage. It is heartbreaking, uplifting and utterly unforgettable.

Redcliffe runs until 4th July 2026 at Southwark Playhouse Borough. Tickets are available to buy here.