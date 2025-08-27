Michelle Visage returns as host and head judge on new Drag Race spin-off: Down Under vs. The World

Michelle Visage is stepping into the spotlight as host of the brand-new series Drag Race Down Under vs. The World.

The show will also feature actor and comedian Rhys Nicholson, along with Season 4 winner and fan favourite Lazy Susan.

This isn’t the Visage’s first time hosting within the franchise, she previously stepped into girl boss mode for RuPaul as host and head judge on the fourth season of Drag Race Down Under in 2024.

“We are going totally glocal as local legends face off against global icons” – World of Wonder co-founders on new season franchise

World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato shared in a statement: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy. We are going totally glocal as local legends face off against global icons. Down Under vs. The World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

Fans in the UK, US and other selected regions can watch the series on WOW Presents Plus, while Australian audiences can catch it on Stan.

This marks another global spinoff adding to the likes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. the World and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World in a global twist on the classic show.

The series will bring together popular queens from Drag Race Down Under and contestants from around the globe, all competing for the ultimate crown.

You know the drill by now, but this season promises a star-studded guest judge lineup, drama and legendary lip syncs.

Executive producers for World of Wonder include Bailey, Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles, with Alicia Brown serving as executive producer for Stan.

In other franchise news, Drag Race UK is returning to our TV screens very soon as RuPaul Ru-vealed the 12 new queens of series seven last week streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Additionally, Dear Viv, a tribute to Season 1 winner The Vivienne, will be available on BBC Three and iPlayer from 28 August.