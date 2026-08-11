RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monét X Change reveals her rules for gym cruising

Monét X Change has shared her rules for cruising at the gym.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star discussed the subject in a new YouTube video after a fan asked for her “best gym cruising tips”.

The TV personality explained how she believes someone can work out whether another person is interested, starting with eye contact.

What are Monét X Change’s gym cruising rules?

“Typically you’re sitting at a bench, and you make eye contact in the mirror,” Monét explained. “If the eye contact happens more than three times, they’re cruising you. It’s a cruise.”

She said the next step is to indicate that you are heading to the bathroom.

Once the eye contact has happened repeatedly, Monét advised viewers to “make an obvious gesture that you’re going to the bathroom.”

She suggested pretending to be on the phone and saying that you are going to the bathroom.

“If they follow you, it’s a wrap,” Monét said.

Monét X Change explains her bathroom test

From there, she suggested finding somewhere more private within the gym.

“Find a bathroom stall or a shower stall, and you make it do what it do,” she advised.

Monét returned to the importance of the three-eye-contact rule later in the video, describing it as the “golden rule” of cruising.

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them” – Monét X Change

“If it’s less than three times eye contact, don’t do it. You’re going to get arrested,” she said. “So make sure you make eye contact at least three times, then you proceed to the restroom.”

The cruising advice came during a wider discussion about working out. Monét also answered fans’ questions about exercise and spoke about training for a “revenge body”.

Monét ended her gym-cruising lesson with a final clarification.

“I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.”