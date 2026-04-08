Queer British artists based in France: open call for Pride exhibition at the British Embassy in Paris

The Norm Queer Agency is inviting queer British artists living in France to submit work for a group exhibition at the British Embassy in Paris this June.

The Paris-based agency was founded by advertising creative director and art curator Erick Ricardo, and works across queer art exhibitions, brand partnerships, and cultural institutions.

It has staged shows in Mexico City, Madrid, and Paris, with past projects including a queer African art exhibition at the AKAA contemporary art fair in 2024 and Quiet Fires, an exhibition exploring the experience of growing up LGBTQI+.

The British Embassy show will be the first time the embassy has hosted an art show specifically for Pride.

All mediums are accepted. Canvas works must be 50 x 80 cm to fit the exhibition easels; sculptures are welcome and may be displayed in the Embassy garden, in which case applicants should include dimensions, weight, and materials with their submission. Multiple works can be submitted.

The deadline for applications is 15 April, 2026.

To apply, send your portfolio to erick@thenormagency.com.