Queen and Adam Lambert announce 2024 Japan tour dates: ‘This may be the last time’

Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates in Japan for their acclaimed Rhapsody Tour, with the rockers saying it “may be the last time” they tour the country.

The group will play five dates in Japan from February 2024, promising an “enhanced production” of the show.

“We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honoured place in our hearts,” Brian May said in a statement.

Roger Taylor added: “This may be the last time…who knows?”

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale for Japanese residents in August, followed by a general sale on 7 October. The schedule will close with two dates at the Tokyo Dome – including one on Valentine’s Day.

A North America leg of the tour is already on sale, with shows in cities including New York, Chicago, and Toronto planned for October and November.

Queen and Adam Lambert at the O2 Arena (Image: Xavier Vila)

The Rhapsody Tour has been ongoing since 2019, kicking off in Vancouver. It saw a European leg last year, including five nights at London’s O2 Arena.

In Attitude’s review described it as “a heartfelt nod to Freddie’s legacy, as well as a platform for Adam’s astonishing prowess as a performer.”

Tickets for the North America Queen dates are available at the Live Nation ticket page. Tickets for the Japan dates are available on this eplus ticket page.