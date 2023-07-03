 Skip to main content

3 July 2023 11:10 AM

12 images from Pride in London that demonstrate queer joy

30,000 people are estimated to have taken part in this year's parade.

By Alastair James

PiL header
Pride in London returned on Saturday 1 July 2023 (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

Pride in London returned on Saturday (1 July) and as always, it was a joyous, fun, and at times raucous event.

Thousands upon thousands of people turned out to watch the parade, which featured hundreds of groups, including the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper.

As always Attitude was out and about documenting the celebration and protest. Here are 12 of our pictures from the day that capture a sense of queer joy.

Pride in London
People march in the parade (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Pose! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Everyone was out (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
More people march in the parade (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
All sorts of colourful outfits were on display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
People dancing (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

Headlining the main stage at Trafalgar Square were the likes of Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel. The British singer Rita Ora, made a surprise appearance with a setlist at the central London stage.

Additionally, stages were also set up in Soho Square and Golden Square with a variety of acts performing across the capital.

Pride in London
Pride in London (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Pups (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Guys in leather (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Another fabulous outfit (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
People were in high spirits (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)
Pride in London
Everyone was feeling themselves (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

As reported by the BBC Pride in London’s organisers have estimated that more than 30,000 people took part in the Parade. Tens of thousands are thought to have watched the parade.

Protestors from Just Stop Oil briefly halted the parade after threatening to disrupt proceedings days earlier.

