12 images from Pride in London that demonstrate queer joy

Pride in London returned on Saturday (1 July) and as always, it was a joyous, fun, and at times raucous event.

Thousands upon thousands of people turned out to watch the parade, which featured hundreds of groups, including the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper.

As always Attitude was out and about documenting the celebration and protest. Here are 12 of our pictures from the day that capture a sense of queer joy.

People march in the parade (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Pose! (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Everyone was out (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) More people march in the parade (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) All sorts of colourful outfits were on display (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) People dancing (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

Headlining the main stage at Trafalgar Square were the likes of Adam Lambert and Idina Menzel. The British singer Rita Ora, made a surprise appearance with a setlist at the central London stage.

Additionally, stages were also set up in Soho Square and Golden Square with a variety of acts performing across the capital.

Pride in London (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Pups (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Guys in leather (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Another fabulous outfit (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) People were in high spirits (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa) Everyone was feeling themselves (Image: Francisco Gomez de Villaboa)

As reported by the BBC Pride in London’s organisers have estimated that more than 30,000 people took part in the Parade. Tens of thousands are thought to have watched the parade.

Protestors from Just Stop Oil briefly halted the parade after threatening to disrupt proceedings days earlier.